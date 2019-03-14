Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 5:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Sophie Leggett, Abbi HIll of Dos Pueblos Share Channel League Water Polo MVP Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 14, 2019 | 1:23 p.m.

Seniors Sophie Leggett and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos have been named Co-MVPs of the All-Channel League girls water polo team.

The pair led the Chargers to the league regular season title and the league tournament championship. They were the top two goal scorers on the squad.

Both players are moving on to the next level. Leggett has signed with Cal and Hill with UCLA.

Dos Pueblos junior goalkeeper Anna Cable also made the first team.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara each had three players named to the first team.

2018-19 All Channel Girls Water Polo

Co-MVP

Sophie Leggett, Dos Pueblos, Sr. 

Abbi Hill, Dos Pueblos, Sr. 

FIRST TEAM

Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos, Jr. 

Fiona Kuesis, San Marcos, Sr. 

Cassidy Miller, San Marcos, Jr.

Hannah Meyer, San Marcos, Jr.

Faith Tedesco, Santa Barbara, Jr.

Abigail Hendrix, Santa Barbara, Jr.

 

Juju Martinez do Amaral, Santa Barbara, Jr.

Annie Ackert, Santa Ynez, Sr. 

Mary Rhodes, Cabrillo, Jr. 

SECOND TEAM

Kayla Peacock, DP, Sr.

Sabina Shackelford, DP, Jr.

Ella Prentice, SM, Jr.

 

Megan Musick, SM, Jr.

Claire Kronen, SM, Jr.

Jordan Duggan, SB, Sr.

Anna Hepp, SB, Sr.

Alyssa Nava, Lompoc, Sr.

 

Shannon Connolly, DP, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos: Bella Godlis, Jr. Kelly Meckelborg, Soph.

San Marcos: Sara Engmyr, Sr. Riley Christen, Jr. Angela Drake, Jr.

Santa Barbara: Elise Power, Soph. Allie Bartholomew, Fr.

Cabrillo:  Kaiya Ogan, Jr. Gretchen Von Protz, Sr.

Santa Ynez:  Jayde Maniscalco, Sr. Layna King, Sr. Lili Torres, Sr. Valentina Del Solar, Soph.

Lompoc: Kaiona Martinson, Jr. Delena Hernandez, Sr. Taylor Ronholt, Sr. 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 