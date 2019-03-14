Water Polo

Sophie Leggett, Abbi HIll of Dos Pueblos Share Channel League Water Polo MVP Honors

Seniors Sophie Leggett and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos have been named Co-MVPs of the All-Channel League girls water polo team. The pair led the Chargers to the league regular season title and the league tournament championship. They were the top two goal scorers on the squad. Both players are moving on to the next level. Leggett has signed with Cal and Hill with UCLA. Dos Pueblos junior goalkeeper Anna Cable also made the first team. San Marcos and Santa Barbara each had three players named to the first team. 2018-19 All Channel Girls Water Polo Co-MVP Sophie Leggett, Dos Pueblos, Sr. Abbi Hill, Dos Pueblos, Sr. FIRST TEAM Anna Cable, Dos Pueblos, Jr. Fiona Kuesis, San Marcos, Sr. Cassidy Miller, San Marcos, Jr. Hannah Meyer, San Marcos, Jr. Faith Tedesco, Santa Barbara, Jr. Abigail Hendrix, Santa Barbara, Jr. Juju Martinez do Amaral, Santa Barbara, Jr. Annie Ackert, Santa Ynez, Sr. Mary Rhodes, Cabrillo, Jr. SECOND TEAM Kayla Peacock, DP, Sr. Sabina Shackelford, DP, Jr. Ella Prentice, SM, Jr. Megan Musick, SM, Jr. Claire Kronen, SM, Jr. Jordan Duggan, SB, Sr. Anna Hepp, SB, Sr. Alyssa Nava, Lompoc, Sr. Shannon Connolly, DP, Jr. HONORABLE MENTION Dos Pueblos: Bella Godlis, Jr. Kelly Meckelborg, Soph. San Marcos: Sara Engmyr, Sr. Riley Christen, Jr. Angela Drake, Jr. Santa Barbara: Elise Power, Soph. Allie Bartholomew, Fr. Cabrillo: Kaiya Ogan, Jr. Gretchen Von Protz, Sr. Santa Ynez: Jayde Maniscalco, Sr. Layna King, Sr. Lili Torres, Sr. Valentina Del Solar, Soph. Lompoc: Kaiona Martinson, Jr. Delena Hernandez, Sr. Taylor Ronholt, Sr. Related Stories UCSB Plays Well in Crunch Time, Beats Northridge in Big West Quarterfinals, 71-68, March 14, 2019

Santa Barbara’s Juan Carlos Torres, Michael Palmer of San Marcos Channel League Soccer MVPs, March 14, 2019

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Girls Soccer MVP, March 14, 2019

Abbi Hill Named to Team USA Water Polo for Intercontinental Tournament in Australia, March 14, 2019

