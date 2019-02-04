Sophie Leggett, Juan Carlos Torres Score Big Goals to Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara High soccer player Juan Carlos Torres and Sophie Leggett of the Dos Pueblos girls water polo team both scored big goals that helped their respective teams win Channel League championships last week.

On Monday, the pair were honored as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon,

Leggett scored the go-ahead goal in the third period against San Marcos, sparking the Chargers to a 10-7 victory in the Channel League Tournament final. She scored three of her four goals in the second half, in which DP outscored the Royals 6-1.

In the semifinals, the Cal-bound Leggett scored three goals and had five assists in a 19-7 win over Cabrillo.

Third-seeded Dos Pueblos will host Corona del Mar in the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Torres took charge for Santa Barbara in a 3-0 win over San Marcos for the league title.

The junior forward assisted on the first goal in the final two minutes of the first half and scored two in the second half. He followed up a shot blocked by the goalkeeper on a counterattack and bended a free kick into the back of the net from 19 yards.

Torres now has 22 goals on the season.

Santa Barbara will open the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Thursday against Palos Verdes at San Marcos at 3 p.m. The Dons are the defending champions.

The other male athletes considered for this week award include Corey Chavers (UCSB volleyball), Sean Yamasaki (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Diego Cruz (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Matt Pencek (San Marcos wrestling), Will Rottman (Santa Barbara High basketball) and Theo Mack (Cate soccer).

The female honorable mention choices are Sasha Mitsuk (San Marcos wrestling), Paola De La Cruz (Dos Pueblos wrestling) and Athena Saragoza (Santa Barbara High basketball).