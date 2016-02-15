Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 15, 2016

Sophie ‘Nadine’ Houtmans of Santa Barbara, 1926-2016

Sophie ‘Nadine’ Houtmans

Sophie (Nadine) Houtmans, a long-time resident of Santa Barbara, California, died of natural causes on Feb. 8, 2016, at the age of 89, at Serenity House.

Nadine was born in Brussels, Belgium, in 1926, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1960s with her late husband, Pierre Houtmans.

Nadine and Pierre first lived in the San Fernando Valley, and ultimately settled in Santa Barbara where they managed a motel.

Later, Nadine started a cleaning and adult care service business while Pierre had a successful plumbing business.

She provided loving service to older persons.

Nadine and Pierre had a limited social life with a circle of Belgian expatriates in Santa Barbara.

Nadine is survived by a sister, a niece, and a grandniece, all of whom reside in Belgium.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

R.I.P.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.

 

