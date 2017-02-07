Sophie Trumbull Comes Up Huge in Goal; San Marcos Holds Off Dos Pueblos for Channel League Title

Water Polo

In a championship game that lived up to its expectations, CIF Division 1 third-ranked San Marcos blocked penalty shot and got a field block inside the last two minutes to hold off No. 4 Dos Pueblos and win the Channel League girls water polo title outright with a dramatic 5-4 victory at the Elings Aquatic Center on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

The thrilling win capped a perfect league season for the Royals (24-5, 8-0) and gave them a fourth straight title. It also secured no worse than a third seed for the upcoming Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Dos Pueblos (21-7, 6-2) is expected to get the No. 4 seed when the playoff brackets are announced on Saturday.

San Marcos goalie Sophie Trumbull made the play of the game to prevent Dos Pueblos from tying the score. The Chargers rallied from a 5-2 deficit and pulled within a goal. They executed a beautiful play, with Sophie Leggett lobbing a perfectly weighted pass to Abbi Hill at two meters. Hill was fouled from behind, giving DP a penalty shot with 1:49 left. Ryann Neushul fired a low shot to the left post, and Trumbull guessed right, smothering the ball to keep the score at 5-4.

"That's a big-time block in a big-time moment," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "Inevitably, that changed the course of the game."

Trumbull made 13 saves in the game.

"I didn't really know where she was going," Trumbull admitted. "I just tried my best to come out and honestly just guess where she was going to go and I just happened to be right. It was really awesome. They are a really good team and we've been working really hard this season to beat them. That was a goal of ours and we did a great job working together."

The teams played four times this season, twice in league and two times in tournaments. DP won last Saturday at the Southern California Championships.

"It's a special accomplishment," Roth said of beating the Chargers for the title. "DP is a very good team and that's not an easy game to play. We're lucky, but my hat's off to them, they really improved throughout the season."

The Chargers had two more chances to tie the score, but Toni Shackelford’s shot slammed off the cross bar and Paige Hauschild rose high out of the water to reject another shot.

"You talk about Paige's offensive skills, but she's arguably the best high school perimeter defender in the country," said Roth. "It was a year ago in the same game that she made a steal that won the game for us. That's two years in a row and two one-point games that she's made the steal at the end of the game to change the outcome of the game."

San Marcos freshman Cassidy Miller scored what turned out to be the winning goal at the 6:32 mark of the fourth period, whipping a shot from the left wing into the upper right corner of the cage. That gave the Royals a 5-2 lead.

After being shut down by the tight-marking San Marcos defense for three periods, Dos Pueblos came alive after Miller’s goal. The Chargers earned an ejection and Jewel Roemer converted with a sizzling skip shot. Neushul followed with her second goal of the game to make it 5-4 with 4:37 to go. Leggett got a good look but her shot sailed over the cross bar.

"We finally found a little bit of confidence and have a belief that when we're down a couple of goals it's going to be OK," DP coach Connor Levoff said. "As long as we stay consistent on defense and play together on defense, then we'll get the looks we're looking for. I thought we did in the game. We missed a penalty at the end, which is unfortunate, but at least we're generating the opportunities in the fourth period that I don't think we had in the first, second and third.

"I'm really proud of the way this team sticks together, the way we handle adversity," he added. "We're fit and we play consistently; our effort level is high throughout the game. I think that's what you're looking for when you're headed into the playoffs."

He praised Trumbull's performance.

"I thought Sophie played incredibly well today. She was everywhere and made a big block when they needed her to."

Dos Pueblos got on the scoreboard first as Grace Heck beat Trumbull from long range in the first period. San Marcos senior and Michigan-bound Brittany Prentice tied the score with a lob over DP goalie Anna Cable and gave the Royals the lead with a tough shot inside five meters.

Trumbull made a nice stop on a bullet by Hill, and Hauschild rewarded her goalie with a power-play goal at the other end on a redirected pass for a 3-1 advantage at 2:13 of the second quarter.

The San Marcos defense stifled DP’s attack. Piper Smith, with help from Prentice and Lili Akin, made it tough for the Chargers to get the ball inside to Hill. And the USC-bound Hauschild neutralized Neushul for most of the game.

"Piper has truly developed into a really solid player and center defender," Roth said. "She and Abbi just go at it all game long. Abbi Hill is a great player, but Piper did a nice job."

"I thought they were really disciplined in what they did defensively," Levoff said. "They neutralized us, and between that and Sophie's play in the cage I thought they took away a little bit of what we were trying to do. And, I thought we were a little too static offensively and didn't quite play with enough action to generate the looks we were trying to look for."

Sarah Owens expanded the Royals’ lead to 4-1 in the third period with a shot from the outside. Dos Pueblos had a goal nullified before Neushul scored on a great individual effort to make it 4-2. Neushul’s initial shot from close range was blocked by Trumbull but she stayed with it and knocked in the rebound. The DP junior had two goals, an assist, two Steals, two Blocks and 1 drawn exclusion.

That set up all the drama in the final quarter.

Roth said each of his teams make it a goal to leave a legacy at San Marcos.

"Each group tries to improve the legacy left by the last group every year. This group wanted to win the Channel League undefeated, that was a goal. For the seniors, there's a lot of heart in that. And that's basically what it came down to," he said.

