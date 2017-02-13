Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Sophie Trumbull, Cyrus Wallace Named Athletes of the Week

Both athletes helped their respective teams win Channel League titles with unbeaten records

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2017 | 3:57 p.m.

San Marcos girls water polo goalie Sophie Trumbull and Dos Pueblos basketball point guard Cyrus Wallace were recognized as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Sophie Trumbull, San Marcos water polo. Click to view larger
Sophie Trumbull, San Marcos water polo.
Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos basketball Click to view larger
Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos basketball

Trumbull rose to the occasion in the Channel League title showdown at Dos Pueblos. She made 13 saves and stopped a penalty shot that would have tied the score with 1:49 left in the fourth period. The Royals won the game 5-4 to claim the title with an 8-0 record.

Wallace helped Dos Pueblos complete a worst-to-first Channel League basketball season. After going 1-7 the last two years, the Chargers finished 8-0. Wallace scored 20 points in a 64-60 overtime win at Buena and had 12 points and four assists in a 70-49 rout at Santa Barbara High.

Athletes who were honorable mention choices include Elizabeth Estrada (Carpinteria soccer), Tiffany Costello (SBCC track), Aiden Douglas (Santa Barbara High basketball), Ryan Fidel (Dos Pueblos wrestling) and Alex Cheng (Dos Pueblos soccer).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 