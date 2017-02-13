Sophie Trumbull, Cyrus Wallace Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

San Marcos girls water polo goalie Sophie Trumbull and Dos Pueblos basketball point guard Cyrus Wallace were recognized as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Trumbull rose to the occasion in the Channel League title showdown at Dos Pueblos. She made 13 saves and stopped a penalty shot that would have tied the score with 1:49 left in the fourth period. The Royals won the game 5-4 to claim the title with an 8-0 record.

Wallace helped Dos Pueblos complete a worst-to-first Channel League basketball season. After going 1-7 the last two years, the Chargers finished 8-0. Wallace scored 20 points in a 64-60 overtime win at Buena and had 12 points and four assists in a 70-49 rout at Santa Barbara High.

Athletes who were honorable mention choices include Elizabeth Estrada (Carpinteria soccer), Tiffany Costello (SBCC track), Aiden Douglas (Santa Barbara High basketball), Ryan Fidel (Dos Pueblos wrestling) and Alex Cheng (Dos Pueblos soccer).

