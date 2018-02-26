Sophie Trumbull, Jackson Stormo of San Marcos Honored as Athletes of the Week

The performances by Sophie Trumbull and Jackson Stormo in playoff competition for San Marcos earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Trumbull played brilliantly for the Royals in the CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo championship game against crosstown rival Dos Pueblos before a packed crowd at the Elings Aquatic Center. The UCSB commit made 15 saves, with several on point-blank shots, in a 4-3 victory.

The CIF title is the first in program history.

Trumbull also played huge in a semifinal win over Mater Dei, stopping 12 shots in a 6-4 decision.

Stormo led the San Marcos boys basketball team to the CIF finals for the first time since 1990. In the quarterfinals against Cypress, the 6-foot-9 center poured in 30 points in a 76-67 win. He followed that up with an 18-point, 17-rebound performance in a 65-59 victory over Pasadena-Muir in the semifinals.

The Royals will be playing Riverside Poly for the 2A Division title on Saturday at Azusa Pacific University.

Also recognized at Monday’s Athletic Round Table press luncheon were the previous week’s Athletes of the Week winners: Will Yamasaki, a CIF wrestling individual champion from Dos Pueblos and Piper Smith of the CIF-champion San Marcos girls water polo team. Smith scored three goals in an 8-7 overtime win over defending champion Laguna Beach in the first round of the playoffs.

The honorable mention choices in this week’s media voting for Athlete of the Week include: Ryan Godges (San Marcos basketball), Owen Lambe (Santa Barbara High soccer), Vincent Gonzalez (Carpinteria soccer), Georgia Ransone (Santa Barbara girls water polo), Tal Sahar (UCSB women’s basketball) and Alana Ochoa (SBCC track & field).

