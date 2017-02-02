Sophie Trumbull Notches Shutout; San Marcos Advances to So Cal Quarterfinals

Goalie Sophie Trumbull made 13 saves and earned a shutout, and the San Marcos girls water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Southern California Championships with a pair of wins on Thursday.
The Royals blanked Esperanza 13-0 and beat Los Osos 12-6.
Freshman Cassidy Miller paced the San Marcos offense, but it was the defense that told the story.
The Royals, the No. 3 team in CIF Division 1, play Foothill on Friday at 6 p.m.
