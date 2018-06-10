Soprano Nichole Dechaine Performs at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley

The public is invited to attend the next Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Series concert featuring soprano Nichole Dechaine accompanied by pianist Beverly Staples at 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Showcasing her wide repertoire, Dechaine will perform From Bach to Barber: 250 Years of Art Songs & Arias.

The program will feature “Hermit Songs” by Samuel Barber (1910-81); “4 Mélodie“ (including “Claire de Lune”) by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924); “4 Lieder“ by Max Reger (1873-1916) and Joseph Marx (1882-1964); and conclude with two arias from Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).

This is a non-religious, non sectarian community arts program for all.

Dechaine has performed a variety of leading roles in opera and musical theater productions, and regularly appears as soloist with choirs, orchestras, and ensembles in the U.S. and abroad.

She received her bachelor of music degree from the University of Redlands; and her master of music and doctor of musical arts degrees in vocal performance from UCSB.

Dechaine enjoys collaborating with composers and performing their works, recording for film and working as a studio musician.

She has performed as a soloist, section leader, and/or member of many organizations including the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Quire of Voyces, Master Chorales in Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc; Music Academy of the West, Adelfos and Opera Santa Barbara.

Dechaine teaches private voice and music courses, as well as conducting choirs at Westmont College and Santa Barbara City College. She has served as St. Mark’s-in-the Valley’s director of vocal music since 2015.

Staples received her BA in piano performance from Dominican College of San Rafael and MA in harpsichord performance from San Jose State University. Her post-graduate studies in harpsichord and organ were done at Yale University and UCSB.

Staples has been the accompanist for numerous soloists and organizations including the Edelweiss German Choir of Santa Barbara, Opera San Jose, Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, Santa Barbara Youth Theatre, The Solvang Conservatory and UCSB Cappella Cordina.

Since 2015, Staples has served as St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley’s director of music.

Doors for the concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance at https://www.smitv.org/concerts.html.

General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). There will be a complimentary reception following the concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For patron ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, SYV Classical Music Series director, 805-688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office, 805-688-4454, or visit www.smitv.org. For more information, visit www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.