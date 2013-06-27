SoRewarding Social Network for Philanthropy Launches in Santa Barbara

Denver-based SoRewarding, the social network for philanthropy, has recently expanded its reach to Santa Barbara in more ways than one. Already successfully hosting events for local nonprofits free of charge in Denver, SoRewarding will now be doing the same for Santa Barbra nonprofit organizations.

Kicking off the launch of SoRewarding in Santa Barbara, SoRewarding will be holding monthly events to bring the community together to support one local cause for the evening.

SoRewarding involves a younger demographic in giving back to their community through integrating giving into the daily activities of the community. Partnering with local nonprofits for affordable events is one way for SoRewarding to thank the organization for all that it does while hoping to inspire residents to support the organization through “Good times for Great Causes.”

SoRewarding’s hope is that it will inspire and enable Santa Barbara citizens to realize the extraordinary impact they can make by simply engaging in ordinary activities. Through SoRewarding’s events, individuals can find out about new causes to support, businesses can be recognized as being socially responsible and nonprofits can reach a new audience of potential donors and volunteers while raising money in a fun, social setting.

“We’re thrilled to expand our unique concept to the entire country. We hope to really shake up the whole concept of philanthropy,” said Marion Mariathasan, CEO of SoRewarding. “Our ultimate goal is to help people become human again, to give back, show kindness and stay connected to their community through simple and fun everyday activities. The American Association of Fundraising Counsel reported that individuals donated over $217 billion in 2011. We think we can dramatically increase that number.”

— Kerstan Saylor is the director of events for SoRewarding.