SoRewarding Teams Up with Zodo’s for AYSO Benefit Event

SoRewarding, a social network for philanthropy in Santa Barbara, is teaming up Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond to host a special benefit event for local nonprofit American Youth Soccer Organization at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

AYSO is a local nonprofit organization that provides a quality soccer experience for kids of all ages. Its core principals are: everyone plays, open registration, good sportsmanship, positive coaching, player development and balanced teams.

SoRewarding’s event will not only showcase an amazing local nonprofit but will also bring a large crowd to Santa Barbara’s bowling alley, Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond. Zodo’s is a lively bowling alley and tap house with a vibrant arcade.

SoRewarding’s goal is to involve a younger demographic in giving back to their community through integrating giving into the daily activities of the community. Partnering with local nonprofits like AYSO for events is one way for SoRewarding to thank the organization for mentoring children across the United States while hoping to inspire young members of the Santa Barbara community to support the organization through “Good Times for Great Causes.”

Anyone who would like to support this cause is encouraged to join SoRewarding and AYSO on July 27 at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real in Goleta. Tickets are available online for $10, which includes an hour of bowling, shoes, five arcade tokens and 10 percent off all food items.

— Carleigh Maloney is an event coordinator for SoRewarding.