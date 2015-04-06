Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., a luxury real estate firm with offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, has announced the launch of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s newly redesigned website, sir.com, which was built to showcase the network’s listings in an immersive and visual way that is unique to the industry.

“The new sir.com was created to tell the story of a home in a more editorial way, not the commoditized approach that can often be found in our industry,” said Wendy Purvey, chief marketing officer, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “We believe the art of marketing a home is based on showcasing its soul, so every aspect of the new site works toward this goal.”

The design changes include an increased focus on full-screen, high-definition video throughout the site, from the homepage to property detail pages, to allow for a more immersive consumer experience. High-resolution photography also plays a more prominent role. The property detail pages feature: slideshows that tell a home’s story via the captions, custom video, location overviews that provide insight into the local area via video and text, and a seller or expert quote that offers a personal view of the property.

Consumers still can search for a home based on lifestyle and amenity but now have the ability to sort their results by various home features including pools, kitchens and views, and compare visual images of that feature among their search results.

“At the foundation of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand is our focus on lifestyle,” said John Passerini, vice president of interactive marketing for the brand. “Our lifestyle search is more visual, and our focus on video and photography allows our affiliates to showcase the various lifestyles a home offers that cannot be properly articulated in words only. Our fully responsive site works on any mobile device and allows our network members to do what we believe they do best: uniquely showcase extraordinary homes around the world anytime, anywhere and in any language.”

“We are proud to be part of the Sotheby’s International Realty network and believe consumers worldwide will benefit from the groundbreaking features of the new brand website,” said Greg Tice, senior vice president and brokerage manager of the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez offices. “The new sir.com allows us to showcase our local clients’ listings to a global audience like never before.”

Sotheby’s International Realty offers exclusive marketing, advertising and referral services designed to attract well-qualified buyers to the firm’s property listings. In addition, the firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby’s auction house, which promotes real estate referral opportunities with auction house clientele.

Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc., also has the unique ability to refer its real estate clientele to the auction house for jewelry, art, unique furniture and collectible appraisal services. Property listings from Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. also are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website, as well as on the firm’s local website, sothebyshomes.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. local offices are located at 1436 State St. in Santa Barbara, 1106 Coast Village Road and 1482 East Valley Road in Montecito, and 2900 Nojoqui Ave. in Santa Ynez. For additional information, please contact Tice at 805.969.9993. The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 16,500 sales associates located in approximately 760 offices in 60 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.

— Chad Sands is the marketing manager for Sotheby’s International Realty.