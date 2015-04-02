‘Soultracker’ Author Leo Downey to Hold Book Signing Saturday at Granada Books

Leo Downey, author of Soultracker: Following Beauty, will be doing his first book signing at Granada Books, 1224 State St., from 3 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 4.

Downey’s autobiography is about living in the wild with buffalo, condors, bears and mountain lions. It’s about saints, angels and living in a monastery. It captures true love between a man and a woman, earth, life and death.

“I’ve followed beauty my whole life," Downey said. "It started before I fell in love with the guitar and the beauty of music. I felt beauty in moods that drifted and whispered to me like angels on the coast of Iceland and Big Sur. ... I felt it with my whole life force.”

Downey was born in Monterey in 1960. He grew up and went to school in Iceland and then Singapore, where in 1970 he began to seriously study the Spanish guitar, eventually this pursuit expanded to electric and steel string acoustic guitars.

His professional career began in 1978 in Santa Barbara, where playing his original songs both solo and with his band he consistently packed clubs in Southern California.

In 1992, he was offered a three-record deal with Sony Records and a promotional contract with Budweiser, and took a path into the wilderness for the next five years.