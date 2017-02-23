Sound of Fresh Water Running is Music to Villagers

Raising money to provide clean, safe water to people in remote villages around the world is the goal of a benefit concert hosted by Laguna Blanca’s Stage Band and the nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at SOho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.
Laguna sophomore Maxx Christal, H4O chapter president; and Laguna alumnus and H4O founder Spencer Dusebout have joined Laguna music instructor Jillian Honorof and math instructor Paul Chiment to raise enough money to build a complete water-treatment facility for one village.
Dusebout continued working on his Laguna Blanca safe water senior project throughout college and now operates Hands4Others, a nonprofit dedicated to solving this crisis.
As part of its award-winning global internship program, H4O is equally committed to engaging high school and college students in leadership development.
Cover charge for the concert is $5 for students and $10 for adults with all proceeds going to Hands4Others.
— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.