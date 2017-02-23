Sound of Fresh Water Running is Music to Villagers

Laguna Blanca Stage Band and nonprofit Hands4Others to play benefit concert at SOho

Raising money to provide clean, safe water to people in remote villages around the world is the goal of a benefit concert hosted by Laguna Blanca’s Stage Band and the nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at SOho Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.

Laguna sophomore Maxx Christal, H4O chapter president; and Laguna alumnus and H4O founder Spencer Dusebout have joined Laguna music instructor Jillian Honorof and math instructor Paul Chiment to raise enough money to build a complete water-treatment facility for one village.

Dusebout continued working on his Laguna Blanca safe water senior project throughout college and now operates Hands4Others, a nonprofit dedicated to solving this crisis.

As part of its award-winning global internship program, H4O is equally committed to engaging high school and college students in leadership development.



Cover charge for the concert is $5 for students and $10 for adults with all proceeds going to Hands4Others.

For more information about Laguna Blanca, visit lagunablanca.org.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.