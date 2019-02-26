Pixel Tracker

Soup for Good: 15th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls Lunch March 20

By Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | February 26, 2019 | 11:30 a.m.
Soup lovers of all ages enjoy gourmet lunch in handmade bowls at Lompoc Empty Bowls. Click to view larger
Soup lovers of all ages enjoy gourmet lunch in handmade bowls at Lompoc Empty Bowls. (Foodbank)

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host the 15th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Dick DeWees Senior & Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

For a $25 donation, attendees can select a unique ceramic bowl, enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread, and take the bowl home as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to provide food to hungry people in the Lompoc community.

Lompoc Empty Bowls raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger in Lompoc with healthy groceries and fresh produce, along with nutrition education and programs.

Lompoc is identified as a high-need community for food insecurity. Last year, 50 percent of Lompoc residents participated in Foodbank programs and distributions; 21,518 unduplicated individuals received 1,480,945 pounds of food, of which 445,383 pounds was fresh produce.

In all, 16 percent of the Foodbank’s total food distributed in 2018 went to residents of Lompoc.

Additionally, during the recent partial shutdown of the federal government, 17,645 pounds of food was distributed in Lompoc alone to 300 families comprising a total of 1,150 individuals.

The Lompoc food distribution was the most heavily attended of the Foodbank’s three distribution programs, serving employees of the federal correctional facility and those employed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, including NASA, JPL and other contractors.

A variety of soups, including vegetarian and vegan options, are being donated this year courtesy of American Host, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Mi Amore, Sissy’s Uptown Café, Tom’s, Wild West Pizza, Solvang Brew, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Allan Hancock College Cullinary Program, Cajun Kitchen and Valle Fresh.

Bowls and soups will be replenished throughout the event to ensure all attendees have ample choices of both.

In addition to gourmet soups and artistic bowls, attendees can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses, and a handmade quilt made by Arlene Cheetham expressly for Lompoc Empty Bowls.

General raffle tickets cost $5 for six tickets or $20 for 25 tickets; premier and quilt raffle tickets are $5 each.

Lompoc Empty Bowls is the only Foodbank fundraising event held annually in Lompoc, offering an opportunity for North County residents to help end hunger and improve the health of the community.

The success of Empty Bowls depends on the support of local ceramic artists, restaurants that provide soup donations and contributors to the raffle.

Tickets are available online at www.foodbanksbc.org/events or by calling 805-937-3422, ext. 104. Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations through March 15:

Pier Fitness, 803 E. Walnut Ave.

Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 South ‘I’ St.

Southside Coffee, 105 South ‘H’ St.

The Bookstore, 1137 South ‘H’ Street #Q

Vandenberg Village Community Services District, 3745 Constellation Road

Tickets will be available at the door as well while supplies last.

The Foodbank is grateful for the support of the Lompoc Empty Bowls committee, chaired by Arleen Block, which includes Alice Laufer, Francine Silva, Julie Menicucci, Erika Mercer, Karen Ortiz, Shannon Marshall and Jason Reynolds; with help from past co-chairs Heidi Holdsambeck and Nora Wallace, and past soup coordinator Christy Cioni.

Lompoc Empty Bowls is sponsored by the following: Auro Wealth Management (founding sponsor), Aera Energy LLC, Imerys, Rabobank, CenCal Health, American Host Catering, Vivid Financial Management, Union Bank of California, Allan Hancock College, the Holdsambeck family.

The Jordan family, Baroda Farms, Mary Harvey, Sunset Auto Center, Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Village Veterinary Clinic, DenMat Corporation, James Raggion, Dr. Scott Dahlquist (Ocean Dental), Wiser Property Management and Sales, At-Home Senior Services, Inc., Animal Care Hospital.

Jolene’s Elegant Hair Fashion, Robert Coe, Engen Enterprises (Taco Bell) and CoastHills Community Foundation.

The Empty Bowls committee is still accepting last-minute sponsors, and is looking for raffle donations and local artists to donate ceramic bowls.

For more about the event, contact Laurel Alcantar, 805-937-3422 ext. 104. For more on Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 

