Soup’s On at Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Foodbank provided 1.3 million lbs. of food in Lompoc in 2017

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host the 14th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Dick DeWees Senior & Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

For a $25 donation, attendees select a unique ceramic bowl, enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread, and take the bowl home as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to provide food to hungry people in the Lompoc community.

Lompoc Empty Bowls raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger in Lompoc with nutrition education and programs, healthy groceries and fresh produce.

Lompoc is identified as a high-need community for food insecurity and hunger.

In fiscal year 2017, more than 25,000 people in Lompoc (57 percent of the population) received 1.3 million pounds of food via the Foodbank’s nearly 35 nonprofit community partners and direct-to-participant programs.

At the Foodbank’s weekly healthy food access center, Alma Cena Sana, Lompoc participants enjoy cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, nutrition education and presentations from partner organizations, in addition to receiving healthy groceries and fresh produce.

About 220 very-low-income seniors participate in the Foodbank’s twice-monthly Brown Bag program at three locations in Lompoc.

More than 100 Lompoc schoolchildren receive nutrition and cooking education, along with recipes and fresh produce to share with their families, through monthly Kids’ Farmers Markets.

A variety of soups, including vegetarian and vegan options, are being donated this year courtesy of the following:

805 Chophouse, Alfie’s Fish and Chips, American Host, Angela’s Restaurant, Sissy’s Uptown Café, Tom’s Educated Burgers, Transitions Mental Health Association, chef Norma Anderson, Wild West Pizza, Cajun Kitchen, Ocean’s Seven Café, and South Side Coffee Co.

Bowls and soups will be replenished throughout the event.



In addition to gourmet soups, artistic bowls and community togetherness, there will be raffles for a quilt created by Lompoc Empty Bowls committee member Arlene Cheatham, along with other raffle items including massage, jewelry and artwork.

General raffle tickets cost $5 for six tickets or $20 for 25 tickets. Quilt raffle tickets are $5 each.

Lompoc Empty Bowls is the only Foodbank fundraising event held annually in Lompoc, offering a opportunity for North County residents to help end hunger and improve the health of the community.

The success of Empty Bowls depends on the support of local ceramic artists, restaurants that provide soup donations, and contributors to the raffle extravaganza.

Tickets are available online at www.foodbanksbc.org/events or by calling 937-3422, ext. 104. Tickets can also be purchased at the Foodbank, 490 W. Foster Road, at the door while supplies last, and at the following locations:

Pier Fitness, 803 E. Walnut Ave.

Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 South I St.

Southside Coffee, 105 South H St.

The Bookstore, 1137 South H St. #Q

Foodbank is grateful for support of the Lompoc Empty Bowls committee: Nora Wallace and Heidi Holdsambeck, co-chairs; and Alice Laufer, Francine Silva, Bonnie Fairbanks, Wendy Knowles, Julie Menicucci, Shannon Marshall and Christy Cioni.

Lompoc Empty Bowls is sponsored by the following: Founding sponsor: Auro Wealth Management; Sponsors Rabobank, Aera Energy, Imerys, Baroda Farms, Union Bank, Allan Hancock College, The Holdsambeck Family and Mary Harvey.

The Empty Bowls committee is still accepting last-minute sponsors, and is looking for raffle donations and local artists to donate ceramic bowls to the event.

For questions about the event, contact Laurel Alcantar at the Foodbank, 937-3422 ext. 104. For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.