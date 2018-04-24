South Coast Business & Technology Awards Honor Recipients for Excellence

This year's honorees are Westmont College, Barbara Rosenblum, Sonos Inc., Joanne Funari and Larry Barels

Five outstanding local businesses and individuals were honored Thursday night at the 19th annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards.

More than 700 guests gathered for dinner at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort to celebrate this year’s award winners and raise money for scholarships presented to local students attending Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara and Westmont College.

The award dinners have raised more than $1.5 million for scholarship funds designated for students working on degrees in the areas of business and technology.

This year’s honorees are:

» Excellence in Service — Westmont College, a Santa Barbara liberal arts college featuring 26 majors, 11 pre-professional programs and a fifth-year credential program, and serving 1,355 students.

» Entrepreneur of the Year — Barbara Rosenblum, founder of Santa Barbara-based Strategic Healthcare Programs.

» Company of the Year — Sonos Inc., producer of Sonos wireless HiFi systems; it employs 600 people globally and is headquartered in Santa Barbara.

» Executive of the Year — Joanne Funari, a founding member of Business First Bank who serves as executive vice president and market area president for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

» Pioneer Award — Larry Barels, founder of successful businesses in the fields of advertising, real estate development and technology, including WaveFront Technologies, Driveway and Aqueous.

— Noozhawk intern Jordon Niedermeier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.