South Coast Gets Best Soaking From Weekend Storms

South Coast communities got the best soaking from the storms that moved through Santa Barbara County over the weekend.

Several areas got more than an inch of rain from the slow-but-steady showers that began overnight Friday and ended Sunday, according to figures from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Carpinteria was the county’s wettest spot, with 1.56 inches of rain as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Trout Club along San Marcos Pass wasn’t far behind with 1.48 inches, while Santa Barbara had 1.38 inches, Goleta measured 1.32 inches and UC Santa Barbara recorded 1.17 inches.

North County communities were generally much drier, with Santa Maria getting only 0.15 inches.

Lompoc measured 0.52 inches and Santa Ynez received 0.59 inches.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County overall was at 103 percent of normal rainfall for the rain season that began Sept. 1.

Goleta is the wettest location thus far, with 119 percent of normal rainfall, while Carpinteria is the driest at 82 percent.

National weather Service forecasters were calling for scattered showers Sunday afternoon, with a 40-percent chance of rain.

Sunny skies were expected to return Monday and continue through the end of the week, with daytime highs in the low 70s.

