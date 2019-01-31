South Coast Homeowners Association Marks 30 Years of Service

The South Coast Homeowners Association (SCHOA), an educational and networking organization for some 200 local common interest developments and professional members celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 30 with a reception and annual law and legislative update for board member volunteers.

Nearly 100 members attended the free event, sponsored by SCHOA and 15 vendor members, at the Four Seasons Biltmore.

Attorneys James H. Smith of Rogers, Sheffield and Campbell, and David A. Loewenthal of Loewenthal, Hillshafer and Carter, provided updates on new California law effective in 2019 along with significant case law which affects the operation and management of HOA common-interest developments (condominiums, planned developments and property owners associations) in California.

Donations were made to Direct Relief and to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade toward their efforts to provide services to the local community after the Montecito debris flow.

Information regarding the operations of common-interest developments, including newsletters and links to other relevant websites, can be found on at www.southcoasthoa.org.

— Michael J. Gartzke for South Coast Homeowners Association.