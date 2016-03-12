South Coast Jolted by 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Near Ojai

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Ojai early Saturday, and the jolt was felt along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 12:42 a.m., and the epicenter was located about 11 miles east northeast from Ojai at a depth of 12 miles below the earth’s surface.

Earlier, at 11:27 p.m. Friday, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded in the same vicinity, but at a depth of 10 miles.

Both locations are about 37 miles from Santa Barbara.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

