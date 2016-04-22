South Coast Raiload Museum to Offer Free Rail Rides for Moms on Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, all moms and grandmothers visiting the South Coast Railroad Museum Sunday, May 8, 2016, will receive a free ride on the Goleta Short Line, the museum’s miniature train, compliments of the museum between the hours of 1-4 p.m.

The complimentary tickets for mothers will be available during the event. Ride tickets for family members and the general public will also be available during the event for $1.50 each.

The train ride will operate continuously during event hours. The one-half mile ride around the museum grounds takes about nine minutes.

There is a 34-inch minimum-height requirement for all riders.

All trains will be pulled by the museum’s yard locomotives, which are authentic ⅛-size reproductions of Southern Pacific Railroad diesel switch-engines.

The South Coast Railroad Museum is located at the historic Goleta Depot, 300 N Los Carneros Road.

— Gary Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.