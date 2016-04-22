Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Raiload Museum to Offer Free Rail Rides for Moms on Mother’s Day

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | April 22, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

In honor of Mother’s Day, all moms and grandmothers visiting the South Coast Railroad Museum Sunday, May 8, 2016, will receive a free ride on the Goleta Short Line, the museum’s miniature train, compliments of the museum between the hours of 1-4 p.m.

The complimentary tickets for mothers will be available during the event. Ride tickets for family members and the general public will also be available during the event for $1.50 each.

The train ride will operate continuously during event hours. The one-half mile ride around the museum grounds takes about nine minutes.

There is a 34-inch minimum-height requirement for all riders.

All trains will be pulled by the museum’s yard locomotives, which are authentic ⅛-size reproductions of Southern Pacific Railroad diesel switch-engines.

The South Coast Railroad Museum is located at the historic Goleta Depot, 300 N Los Carneros Road.

Gary Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

 
