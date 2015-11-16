South Coast Railroad Museum Candy Cane Train Offers Year-End Fun

Things to Do

The 23rd Annual Candy Cane Train, a year-end event at the South Coast Railroad Museum, will be held daily from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, (except

for those days when the museum will be closed: Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16 and Christmas Day).

The museum will be open three extra days, Dec. 21-23, to accommodate Candy Cane Train event-goers.

Hours for the event are 1-4 p.m. on weekends and 2-4 p.m. on weekdays. In order to take part in all Candy Cane Train activities, attendees are urged to arrive at the museum before 3:30 p.m.

Event tickets are $4 (adult or child). Ticket-holders each receive a ride on the museum's festively-decorated miniature-train, a candy cane and holiday favors, plus a coupon good for a future ride on the museum train.

Additional Candy Cane Train rides will be available for $2 each (All miniature-train riders must meet the 34-inch minimum height requirement).

Advance purchases (available only through the museum’s online store) earn buyers an extra train ride with each ticket.

Event attendees will also be able to view the museum's festive holiday display, “Toy Trains and Teddy Bears!” which also opens Nov. 27.

Tickets will be available at the museum during event hours. Admission to the railroad museum is by donation; a $1 donation is suggested for adult visitors.

The South Coast Railroad Museum is located at the historic Goleta Depot, 300 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

For more event information, contact the museum office at 805.964.3540.

— Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.