South Coast Railroad Museum Continues Amtrak Sampler Program with November Round Trips

The South Coast Railroad Museum will host another of its special Amtrak Sampler train trips along the Santa Barbara Channel Coast Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015.

The morning round trip rail adventure is designed especially for families with young children or anyone interested getting an inexpensive taste of train travel aboard modern Amtrak equipment. Museum staff and volunteers will escort the group.

Three trip destinations are available: Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Ventura. Passengers will be able to board the train in either Goleta or Santa Barbara.

Trips begin between 9:10–9:30 a.m. and all are finished before noon. Depending on the trip selected, the actual time on the train varies from about 30 minutes to about two hours.

Round-trip ticket prices start at just $7.95 for children ages 2–17, $9.95 for ages 18 to adult. Advance purchase is required. Seating is limited.

Tickets may be purchased through the museum’s online store, where additional information can also be found. More information can also be obtained by calling the museum at 805.964.3540.

The Amtrak Sampler is part of the museum’s Santa Barbara Rail Adventures program, which includes a variety of economical train trips for the general public, aboard both modern and vintage railroad equipment.

— Gary B. Coombs is the museum director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.