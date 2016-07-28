Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Railroad Museum to Combine Railroad, Depot Days Into One Weekend Celebration

All aboard the Goleta Short Line! During Railroad Days, the miniature train will travel along multiple routes on the South Coast Railroad Museum grounds. Click to view larger
All aboard the Goleta Short Line! During Railroad Days, the miniature train will travel along multiple routes on the South Coast Railroad Museum grounds. (South Coast Railroad Museum photo)
By Gary B. Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | July 28, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Two fun-filled days of trains and railroad action await visitors to the South Coast Railroad Museum over the weekend of Aug. 20-21, 2016.

Two of the museum’s most popular annual family events, Goleta Railroad Days and Depot Day, are being brought together into a single two-day Railroad Days celebration. The event will be held on the museum grounds, 300 N. Los Carneros Road, from  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Highlighting the event Sunday will be the 34th annual Depot Day Silent Auction. The auction will feature a long list of valuable goods and services from businesses and other sources throughout Southern California.

The event will also feature four different rides, involving three types of rail vehicles. On the Goleta Short Line miniature-train, there will be two trains offering rides on two different routes — a six-minute ride on the “Centennial Loop” and a three-minute ride originating from the “Phyllis Station.”

The motive power for all trains throughout the weekend will be miniature engines fashioned after authentic Southern Pacific Railroad diesel locomotives.

Railroad Days visitors will also be able to propel themselves on the museum’s people-powered handcar or ride on an old inspection car, or “speeder,” formerly used on the Ventura Railway. There is a 48-inch minimum-height requirement for the handcar and 34-inch minimum for the other rides.

Model train will be an important part of Railroad Days, with participation from the South Coast Society of Model Engineers and the Gold Coast Garden Railway Society. The clubs will share operating model and antique toy train layouts, static displays, hands-on activities and free mini-classes. All popular model-train gauges will be represented

Rail cars like this inspection car were used to transport track crews and equipment, replacing the rider-propelled handcar. Tho “speeder” was formerly used on the Ventura Railway, and it is shared today by its owner, Bob Mahan of Oxnard. Click to view larger
Rail cars like this inspection car were used to transport track crews and equipment, replacing the rider-propelled handcar. Tho “speeder” was formerly used on the Ventura Railway, and it is shared today by its owner, Bob Mahan of Oxnard. (South Coast Railroad Museum photo)

Other event attractions include the following:

» Unclaimed Freight & Baggage Sale, with bargain-priced used goods, including many model train and railroad-related items

» Children’s Interactive Area, featuring wooden toy trains and other fun activities for the young as well as the young at heart

» Railroad Days Scavenger Hunt, with prizes for those who successfully complete the search challenge

» Booths and tables staffed by local and regional groups and organizations, with information and souvenirs related to trains, rail travel and railroad hobbies, including Amtrak, the Union Pacific Railroad and others

» A special Sunday-only viewing of the agent’s upstairs living quarters

» “Trackside Shop” museum store, featuring train-themed books, games, clothing, toys, videos, gifts and much more

» Plenty of food and family fun!

A full schedule of event activities will be posted on the Railroad Days website on or before Aug. 1 and updated thereafter.

For more information, visit rrdays.org or contact the museum at 805.964.3540.

Gary B. Coombs represents the South Coast Railroad Museum.

 
