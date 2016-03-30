South Coast Railroad Museum to Offer Low-Cost Train Trip for Local Families, General Public

On Saturday, April 9, 2016, the South Coast Railroad Museum will be hosting another of its special Amtrak Sampler train trips along the Santa Barbara Channel Coast.

The short morning round trip rail adventure is designed especially for families with young children or anyone interested getting an inexpensive taste of train travel aboard modern Amtrak equipment.

Museum volunteers will escort the group.

Three trip destinations are available: Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Ventura. Passengers will be able to board the train in either Goleta or Santa Barbara.

Trips begin between 9:10-9:30 and all are finished before noon. Depending on the trip selected, the actual time on the train varies from about 30 minutes to about 2 hours.

Round-trip ticket prices start at just $7.95 for children ages 2-17, $9.95 for ages 18 and up. Advance purchases are required, as seating is limited.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the museum at 805.964.3540 or by visiting the museum’s online store, where additional information can also be found.



The Amtrak Sampler is part of the museum’s Santa Barbara Rail Adventures program, which includes a variety of economical train trips for the general public aboard

both modern and vintage railroad equipment.

— Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.