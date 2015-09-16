Santa Barbara South Coast Sees Gentle Bursts of Rain Before Temperatures Heat Up to 90s This Weekend

Advice

The Santa Barbara County South Coast got several refreshing bursts of rain Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but those showers will give way to high temperatures this weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie said that a few of the remnants from Hurricane Linda brought some moisture from heavier rain areas down south.

“Santa Barbara is the lucky spot to get it this morning,” she said.

Wednesday afternoon should bring temperatures in the 70s in coastal areas and 80s inland, and as the weekend approaches, that temperature spread will ramp up.

“Sunday will be the hottest day, with temperatures pushing into the low 90s, and some inland areas could be pushing triple digits,” Hoxsie said.

She explained that when hurricane moisture comes up from the south, the weather formation usually take a left turn out over the ocean, which can prevent rainfall from arriving on land.

With this storm system, a zone of low pressure dropped down out of the Gulf of Alaska, shepherding some of the moisture back towards land.

“Areas north of Ventura County didn’t get much rain, the primary rainfall was in the Los Angeles area,” she said.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the area that had recorded the most rain in Santa Barbara County was the San Marcos Pass U.S. Forest Service rainfall gauge, which had collected 0.14 inches over the last 24 hours, and more than half an inch over the last two days.

Santa Barbara had recorded 0.08 inches over the last two days, and Santa Maria had the same amount.

Another low pressure system may be forming for late next week, and could bring rainfall depending on where formations from the north end up.

Hoxsie said that’s good news for possible El Niño rains that could result later this winter.

“It’s a positive sign that we’re seeing one storm following another storm. What we want to see is the pattern,” she said.

“At this point, it’s a good sign.”

