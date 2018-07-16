South Coast Task Force Event Explores Youth Safety in Santa Barbara County

Gathering in Santa Barbara included topics such as school safety strategies, suicide prevention, and stopping sexual exploitation of children

Santa Maria High School alumna Cristal Robles strives to be a voice for those without one to support and motivate area youth, despite facing economic constraints as a child.

On Monday at Santa Barbara's Carrillo Recreation Center, Robles recounted her community service projects and perspective on local resources as part of the day-long South Coast Youth Safety and Wellness Summit.

“I grew up in a low-income family, and my parents always worked,” the 21-year-old told Noozhawk.

She is the third of five children.

“My older siblings and I were always out (in the community), and we saw a lot of our neighbors or kids around us getting in trouble or struggling in school,” Robles said. “What I have seen in the community — there has been a lot of tragic murders with violence and gang violence.”

The Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), Santa Barbara County 2-1-1, the Community Action Commission and Camp Fire Central Coast of California are among some of the efforts Robles is involved in.

She participated in the Las Comadres club, a Santa Maria High School-based support group for Latina girls that helps students stay involved in community service projects and other activities.

On Monday, Robles took part in a panel discussion compromised of local young people who offered their personal accounts of issues that impact their lives.

The South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety presented the event.

The youth safety task force is a regional partnership that includes Santa Barbara County and the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. It is administered by the Community Action Commission.

Throughout the afternoon, group sessions explored a wide range of topics such as school safety strategies, suicide prevention, stopping commercial sexual exploitation of children in the county and other youth challenges.

According to Barbara Finch, children and adult network director for the county’s Department of Social Services, more than 60,000 individuals in Santa Barbara County are living below the federal poverty level.

Between 2007 and 2014, the number of children in the county living below the poverty level grew from under 15 percent to nearly 25 percent, Finch said.

“With a high cost of living, a shortage of affordable housing and an economic base that relies on low-wage industries such as hospitality and agriculture, many Santa Barbara families struggle to make ends meet,” Finch said.

“The stress of scarcity increases the likelihood of poor outcomes in children’s safety, health and education, and is also linked to higher rates of child abuse and neglect, intimate-partner violence, substance abuse and mental illness.”

At the summit, event organizers provided a forum for parents, educators, physical- and mental-health professionals, social-service providers, law enforcement and others to engage in solution-based discussions aiming to promote youth safety and wellness.

“For our service providers there’s so much in the field that they may disconnect, so it’s important at least once a year to connect in this work and recharge,” said Saul Serrano, coordinator of the South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety. “When we gather as a community, we have a larger scope and are better informed."

More than 150 people came to the summit, which featured a keynote address from author and educator Jerry Tello, who highlighted preventing youth violence, strengthening families and spoke of childhood experiences growing up in the South Central/Compton areas of Los Angeles.

Tello — who is from a family of Mexican, Texan and Coahuiltecan roots — is considered an international expert in the areas of transformational healing, men and boys of color, racial justice, community peace and mobilization.

“Young people today have a 60 percent less chance of interacting with an adult in a positive way compared to 20 years ago,” Tello told the crowd.

He has dedicated more than 40 years to the prevention and healing of individuals, families and communities by speaking to more than 500,000 people and training facilitators across the nation. Tello also is the co-founder of the National Compadres Network in San Jose, California.

Monday's gathering is the most recent in a series of annual events and summits on youth safety in Santa Barbara County held since 2011, according to event organizers.

Sitting outside the Carrillo Recreation Center, Robles recalled her involvement at another community forum in Santa Maria to educate people about issues impacting youths.

She said school district officials and law enforcement were among the attendees at the gathering hosted by CAUSE, and noted the significance of addressing the kids and young adults.

“Listening to the voice of the youth is powerful,” said the Allan Hancock College student, who is studying sociology.

She also noted the importance of building positive police-community relations.

“They are our future.”

