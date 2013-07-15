South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs Hosting ‘Service Provider Summit’

The South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs will hold a Service Provider Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Titled “Collective Success through Prevention and Intervention Services,” the summit is designed to give service providers an opportunity to network with others while receiving the latest information on how to best serve youth and families.

Keynote speakers will be Carissa Phelps, author and CEO of Runaway Girl, FPC, a company that supports and enhances efforts to protect and care for youth, and Luis Rodriguez, award-winning poet, activist and bestselling author.

Although she missed seventh, eighth and ninth grades, in 2007 Phelps earned both a juris doctorate and a master’s degree in business administration from UCLA.

In her memoir, Runaway Girl: Escaping Life on the Streets One Helping Hand at a Time, Phelps shares how the unexpected kindness of a math teacher and a counselor transformed her life and helped her become a mentor and advocate.

Rodriguez, author of the bestselling memoir Always Running: La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A., found his way out of poverty and despair in the barrio of East Los Angeles through the power of words. Education helped him break free from the years of violence and desperation he spent as an active gang member.

Topics to be discussed at the summit include: A Restorative Approach within the School System; Breaking Down Cultural Barriers to Mental Health Services; Youth Development and Employment; and The Underserved Population in Youth Violence: Young Women.

A $15 registration fee will be charged, and continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For information on the summit or how to register, call Alejandra Granados at 805.964.8857 x135. Click here to register online.

The event is sponsored by the Community Action Commission, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs, the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Carpinteria, the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Community Neighborhood Programs, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Youth Interactive, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Teen Coalition of Santa Barbara and Casa de la Raza.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.