Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs Hosting ‘Service Provider Summit’

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | July 15, 2013 | 2:11 p.m.

Phelps
Carissa Phelps

The South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs will hold a Service Provider Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Titled “Collective Success through Prevention and Intervention Services,” the summit is designed to give service providers an opportunity to network with others while receiving the latest information on how to best serve youth and families.

Keynote speakers will be Carissa Phelps, author and CEO of Runaway Girl, FPC, a company that supports and enhances efforts to protect and care for youth, and Luis Rodriguez, award-winning poet, activist and bestselling author.

Although she missed seventh, eighth and ninth grades, in 2007 Phelps earned both a juris doctorate and a master’s degree in business administration from UCLA.

In her memoir, Runaway Girl: Escaping Life on the Streets One Helping Hand at a Time, Phelps shares how the unexpected kindness of a math teacher and a counselor transformed her life and helped her become a mentor and advocate.

Rodriguez, author of the bestselling memoir Always Running: La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A., found his way out of poverty and despair in the barrio of East Los Angeles through the power of words. Education helped him break free from the years of violence and desperation he spent as an active gang member.

Topics to be discussed at the summit include: A Restorative Approach within the School System; Breaking Down Cultural Barriers to Mental Health Services; Youth Development and Employment; and The Underserved Population in Youth Violence: Young Women.

Rodriguez
Luis Rodriguez

A $15 registration fee will be charged, and continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For information on the summit or how to register, call Alejandra Granados at 805.964.8857 x135. Click here to register online.

The event is sponsored by the Community Action Commission, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs, the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Carpinteria, the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Community Neighborhood Programs, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Youth Interactive, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, the Teen Coalition of Santa Barbara and Casa de la Raza.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 