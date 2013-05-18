South Coast Under Wind Advisory; 45 mph Gusts Possible

Strong, gusty winds are expected to develop over Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday evening and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast for the Santa Ynez Mountains and the foothills above Carpintera, Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta. Gusts to 45 mph are likely below canyons and passes, with gusts to 35 mph possible along the coast.

Officials said the conditions are expected to persist until early Sunday.

Motorists are advised to use caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper 60s. Monday should be even nicer, with highs near 80.

