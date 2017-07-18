Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Whittier Fire Officials Reduce Mandatory Evacuations to Warnings for South Coast Areas

Residents allowed to return to canyons west of Goleta, most road closures lifted

A message board with Whittier Fire information was placed at Cathedral Oaks and Winchester Canyon roads. Residents in the canyons west of Goleta were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday morning as evacuation orders were reduced to warnings. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | July 18, 2017 | 10:28 a.m.

Better weather has prompted the Whittier Fire unified command to reduce mandatory evacuations to warnings for the South Coast area west of Goleta. 

As of Tuesday morning, the mandatory evacuations were lifted for Calle Real north to West Camino Cielo, from Winchester Canyon Road on the east to El Capitan Ranch Road on the west, including all roads and trails within that area. 

Cachuma Village is also still under an evacuation warning for the Whittier Fire. 

The communities of Wagon Wheel, Winchester Commons and Langlo Ranch Road are not within the evacuation warning area. 

Many road closures in the area were also lifted, with a full list here. Highway 154 was reopened Sunday night. 

West Camino Cielo is still closed from the Winchester Gun Club to Refugio Road, and Salvar Road is closed at Via Gaitero (needed for a helicopter landing zone).

The Whittier Fire had burned an estimated 18,311 acres and was 62-percent contained as of Tuesday morning. 

Santa Barbara County residents have been thanking firefighters with cards and signs for their efforts battling the Whittier Fire.  (CalFire photo)

There were 1,934 personnel assigned to the blaze and air support including water-dropping helicopters and air tankers. 

Whittier Fire burn areas will continue to smolder but so-called smokers are within the fire perimeter and do not pose a threat to the fireline, officials said. 

Residents who need help returning large animals to their properties can call the county Animal Services hotline at 805.681.4332. 

