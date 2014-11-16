South Coast Wind Advisory In Effect Through Sunday Morning

Strong santa ana winds are expected to sweep across much of Southern California on Sunday and Monday, and a wind advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said a strong north-to-south gradient is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County, with gusty northerly winds likely through and below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts to 40 mph early Sunday.

The weather service said Sunday’s daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to mid-70s along the South Coast, with overnight temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

