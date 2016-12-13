South Santa Maria Rotary Gives $2,400 to Los Prietos Boys Camp

Every October, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria South sells raffle tickets and gives away four 24-bottle collections of fine wines from the Santa Maria Valley region as prizes. The money raised is given to the South Santa Maria Rotary Foundation, the club’s 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

This year, the club decided to donate half of the raffle's net proceeds to help at-risk youth at Los Prietos Boys Camp.

At its Dec. 5 meeting at the Santa Maria Inn, the club’s foundation presented a check for $2,400 to Deputy Probation Officer Jim Clark, who accepted it on behalf of Los Prietos Boys Camp.

Los Prietos Boys Camp provides a local commitment option for delinquent males between the ages of 13 and 18. Wards earn their way out of the program based on their participation and behavior. The goal of Los Prietos is to return wards to the community as responsible and productive members of society.

The program provides work and vocational training, counseling, drug and alcohol programming, religious and spiritual expression, and promotes volunteer and community work service.

— Diane Balay for Rotary Club of Santa Maria South.