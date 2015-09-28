Southern California Edison Takes Safety Theater Production ‘A Bug’s Light!’ on Tour

Advice

If child’s play really is a task that’s easily accomplished, “A Bug’s Light!” does its job with generally rave reviews from students and teachers alike.

And that job will continue Tuesday when Sparky the Wonderbug returns to entertain and teach thousands of elementary students about electrical safety through 82 performances of the live theater production across Southern California Edison’s (SCE) service territory.

Staged by The National Theatre for Children, the engaging, interactive, safety learning production teaches students and their families how to stay safe around electricity.

Students from 40 elementary schools are scheduled to see the live performance, which runs through Oct. 7, stopping at Santa Barbara's Foothill Elementary School Sept. 30 for a 1:35–2 p.m. performance.

SCE offers the production as part of its public safety outreach efforts.

“A Bug’s Light!” is a wonderful way to educate children early and often about the benefits and hazards of electricity in an entertaining environment,” said Don Neal, SCE’s director of Corporate Environmental, Health and Safety. “SCE wants our customers to understand electricity can be hazardous, and we think this program is vital in that it educates our children and young adults as early as possible.”

In addition to urging students to stay away from downed wires and to call 911 whenever they see them, the production teaches children how electricity is made and used, how to identify hazardous situations inside and outside their homes and generally how to stay safe around electricity.

The production also features a combination of interactive learning techniques, a live assembly performance using professional actors, a classroom curriculum, homework assignments and activity books in English and Spanish that students can take home and share with their families.

For more information about electrical safety, visit on.sce.com/staysafe.

— Paul Netter represents Southern California Edison. This story first appeared on the Edison newsroom.