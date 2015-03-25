Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Southern California Edison Gives Update on Outages, Santa Barbara Infrastructure Projects

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 25, 2015 | 4:43 p.m.

Southern California Edison Co. offered a rare, detailed glimpse this week into the history of its planned and unplanned power outages in Santa Barbara, including the company’s short- and long-term plans to fix problems.

The Santa Barbara City Council accepted the presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, but officials weren’t sure the company gave the information enough context to put local residents at ease.

Members of the business community were especially difficult to convince, since they have dealt with dozens of unplanned power outages, even creating a petition in protest.

SCE offered to share area-specific statistics while the company works to implement its multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment plan to strengthen a territory-wide distribution grid, serving nearly 14 million people.

Three company representatives took turns tackling questions about upgrades, emphasizing a goal of providing safe, reliable and affordable power.

In 2013-14, SCE invested approximately $6 million in downtown Santa Barbara — a number that should double to $12 million in 2015, said Rondi Guthrie, SCE public affairs region manager for Santa Barbara.

Most of the unplanned power outages between 2012 and 2014 — some 38 percent — were attributed to equipment failure, with another large portion for operational maintenance needs, and a smaller number due to weather.

Milpas and Padre area substations were affected the most, logging the majority of unplanned outages in 2014.

City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss asked whether a backup system would be put in place in case another outage happens soon.

Representatives couldn’t point to any plan, but said reliability saw a vast improvement from 2008 to 2013. Data for 2014 would be available in a few weeks, Guthrie said.

“What do these numbers tell us?” Councilman Gregg Hart asked. “Is this good? Is this bad?”

He learned that SCE ranks its 34 coverage areas against themselves, meaning its districts are numbered from best to worst and not compared to specific standards.

SCE’s reliability-improvement plan aims to reduce outage frequency and duration by installing automated equipment, repairing and replacing circuits, replacing aging cable, installing circuit ties, and increasing its vegetation clearing.

The company will trim 20,685 trees in the Santa Barbara area this year, representatives said, and most of its local money is paying for updates to Santa Barbara substation transformers, which should be complete by the end of the year.

SCE is also hiring five more field crew members for the Santa Barbara district to improve response times and perform more regular inspections.

Hart was happy to hear SCE plans to add a third circuit focusing on the downtown area.

Guthrie outlined SCE’s outreach efforts, which include hosting an event from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., and an “outage school” for business customers on May 5.

The company is also working to match businesses of all sizes with representatives to contact in case of an outage (and vice versa) as part of a pilot program.

Councilman Bendy White called for creation of a regional collaborative — spanning from Carpinteria to Goleta — to lobby for the upgrades to SCE and the state Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the company.

Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Executive Director Maggie Campbell said fearful business owners have resorted to buying electrical generators.

“This has a ripple effect all through the community,” Campbell said. “Downtown Santa Barbara has to remain competitive.”

Opal Restaurant and Bar owner Richard Yates, who started the petition, became emotional when talking about the hundreds of thousands of dollars he and fellow business owners have lost in the past year and a half.

While grateful for the presentation, Yates said, “I would also like to say that we still face some uncertainty. If emergencies come up elsewhere, can we still count on your support and focus?”

Hart suggested a council subcommittee could keep in touch with SCE for updates, but no action was taken.

Mayor Helene Schneider asked SCE to come back to the council in six months or so, since residents want reliability sooner rather than later.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 