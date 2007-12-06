Southern California Marine Areas Getting State Review

Coastal and marine resources are the subject of a new state effort aimed at enhancement and protection.

Southern California’s coastal and marine environment will be the center of attention as the state embarks on the latest in a series of reviews aimed at assessing, enhancing and protecting marine life, habitats and ecosystems.

The state Department of Fish & Game announced Thursday that the five-year Marine Life Protection Act initiative has moved to Southern California for the third of five phases of the review. This phase of implementation will study and create a network of marine protected areas, or MPAs, in the region.

Conservation groups welcomed the announcement.