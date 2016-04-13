Southern California Reproductive Center Santa Barbara to Lead ‘Fertility 101’ Educational Seminar

Southern California Reproductive Center Santa Barbara will host a free educational seminar, “Fertility 101,” in the Riviera Room at Wine Cask Restaurant, located at 813 Anacapa Street, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

Occurring in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, the seminar will feature experts Dr. Mark Surrey, Dr. Daniel Rychlik and Dr. Carolyn Alexander.

Topics will include intrauterine insemination; in vitro fertilization; fertility preservation, including egg and sperm freezing; and third party production, including egg donation, surrogacy and gestational carriers.

Guests will receive a complimentary consultation voucher, good for a first time consultation with a physician and an initial ultrasound, a $500 value.

Appetizers will also be served at the event.

National Infertility Awareness Week is a project of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about infertility, encourage grassroots advocacy and help couples with infertility cope with their disease.

The week provides a time for those with infertility to “come out” to their friends and families, if they wish. It encourages the fertility challenged to not feel ashamed.

— Karen Spaulding represents Southern California Reproductive Center Santa Barbara.