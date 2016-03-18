Southern Rockers Blackberry Smoke to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Blackberry Smoke, the quintet that blends outlaw honky-tonk country music with strains of bluegrass, gospel and R&B, will bring their unique brand of Southern rock to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2016. Tickets for the show are $25.

The Atlanta-based group — which features Charlie Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards) — first formed in 2000 and has rocked audiences both as a headliner and a supporting act for such industry greats as ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band, Eric Church and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Last year, Blackberry Smoke released their fourth studio album, Holding All the Roses, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Rock Albums chart. As a live act, the band has accumulated critical acclaim in major publications throughout the U.S.

The Washington Post proclaimed Blackberry Smoke “a band that can reclaim Southern Rock for the South,” and the Atlanta Journal Constitution declared, “The Atlanta quintet is the real deal.”

Billboard praised their “epic-sounding ballads,” and the New Orleans Times-Picayune called them “an airtight band that is far smarter and more sophisticated than casual observers may realize... Blackberry Smoke’s amalgamation of hearty Southern rock, alt-country and deep soul is equally suited for roadhouses or arenas.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this popular Southern rock band when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist at the Chumash Casino Resort.