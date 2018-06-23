Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:09 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Space Age Blossoms as Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parades Through Town

As thousands of spectators cheer, floats featuring rockets and astronauts share route with drill teams and drum squads

Parade

Space Exploration Technologies entered a rocket-themed float in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3604 > of 10
Parade

The driver of the Lompoc Elks float in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade makes sure its rocket safely makes it underneath utililty lines and traffic lights at the start of the route. The Elks floats featured a space theme as well as other Lompoc attractions, such as La Purisima Mission. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3605 > of 10
Parade

Alexander Rains, grandson of Lompoc City Councilman Dirk Starbuck, waves to the crowd at the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3606 > of 10
Parade

Garcia Dance Studio's youngest members wave crescent moons on a stick while riding along the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival parade route Saturday as older members danced to 'Fly Me to the Moon." (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3607 > of 10
Parade

Lompoc Valley Comprehensive Care Center crowned its 2018 Flower Festival Queen and King: Elsa Broome and Norwood "Woody" Daniels, who rode in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3608 > of 10
Parade

Parasols shade Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade spectactors from the sun. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3609 > of 10
Parade

The Black Diamond Drill Team and Drum Squad marched its way along H Street, drawing applused from enthusiastic spectators. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3610 > of 10
Parade

Attorney Michael Clayton rides his ship in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3611 > of 10
Parade

St. Paul's Lutheran Youth Band from Orange County donned floral shirts for its annual performance in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3612 > of 10
Parade

A Lompoc-themed float, covered in flowers and other natural materials, sails down H Street. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

< 3613 > of 10
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 23, 2018 | 5:47 p.m.

With space-themed floats and dances to space-themed songs, the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival launched its annual parade Saturday.

Under sunny skies, thousands of people staked out vantage points along H Street and Ocean Avenue for the parade, the centerpiece of Day Four of the five-day Flower Festival.

The 66th annual Flower Festival theme, Space: The Final Frontier, resulted in a rocket standing tall as part of a Lompoc-centric float that also featured La Purisima Mission and other community landmarks.

Key space companies — including United Launch Alliance, Lockheed Martin Corp. and Space Exploration Technologies — also were included on the Lompoc Elks entry made from flowers.

SpaceX entered its own float — complete with astronauts, rocket motor and flowers, of course — for the road trip through Lompoc.

“SpaceX is proud to be a part of the Lompoc community as we work toward the future where further adventures into space stop being the stuff of dreams and become the reality,” parade chairman Juan Esquivas read from parade script.

But Lompoc’s procession included more than flower-covered floats, with several drill and drum squads and marching bands, many traveling from the Los Angeles and Orange County areas.

“The parade went really well,” Esquivas said Saturday afternoon. “Everybody was pleased. The drill teams and drum squads were excited and want to return for next year.”

In addition to participating in the parade, the drill teams and drum squads also performed on stage in Ryon Memorial Park as part of the parade awards ceremony Saturday afternoon.

“They were a huge crowd-pleaser,” Esquivas said.

Last weekend, Kaitlyn Chui was crowned 2018 Flower Festival Queen during a coronation that was the culmination of months of fundraising and other factors leading to her selection.

The Flower Festival opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Ryon Park, at Ocean Avenue and O Street, with food booths, carnival rides, vendors and musical entertainment. Admission to the festival is $5.

The Flower Festival website initially claimed the event would include a flower show, but officials later said that had been canceled.

Click here for a schedule of Sunday’s entertainment.

The Flower Festival is organized by the nonprofit Lompoc Valley Festivals Association, which also hosts the smaller SpringFest in April.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 