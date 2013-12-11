Space Heater Blamed for Mobile-Home Fire

An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a fire early Wednesday at a mobile home in Orcutt.

Firefighters called out shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Cherry Hill Road found fire in the wall of the mobile home, said Capt. David Sadecki of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, which were limited to the wall area, Sadecki said.

Three people were at home at the time, and all escaped without injury.

Subsequent investigation traced the cause of the blaze to a space heater that had been plugged into an outlet, overloading the electrical circuit, Sadecki said.

He noted that this was the second local fire in four days traced to a space heater, and cautioned people to be careful when using these devices. They draw a lot of amperage, and can overload the electrical system, he said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.