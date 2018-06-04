Space Still Available in Lompoc Citizens Police Academy

The Lompoc Citizens Police Academy is an informal 13-week course in the operations of the Lompoc Police Department and law enforcement in general.

This is an excellent course for people interested in learning about the capabilities of the Lompoc Police Department and what we are doing in our community.

Each session is taught by the staff working within each specialty area. Attendees will experience SWAT operations, patrol ride-alongs, and police range techniques first hand as well as presentations on the following topics: dispatch/records/jail gangs, criminal law patrol procedures, community policing, major crime investigation, SWAT, Megan’s Law, narcotics investigation, traffic/DUI enforcement, use of force, firearms, K-9 operations, crime prevention and domestic violence.

Students will also get the opportunity to experience the driving and force option simulators at the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Maria.

Class 25 of the Lompoc Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin Jan. 23. Class size is limited to 25 Lompoc students, so apply soon!

The classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lompoc Police Department. There will also be one eight hour Saturday session held at the Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy. Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Police Department lobby or online by clicking here.

Participants in the Lompoc Citizens Police Academy must be at least 14 year of age, have no felony arrest history and have not been arrested for any charge within the past five years. All applicants will be screened prior to admission into the class. The cost to academy participants is free.

There is still space available. We need a minimum number of attendees to go forward with this years class. We have not met that magic number so get your application in ASAP.

For further information, contact Citizens Academy coordinator Sgt. Chuck Strange at 805.875.8155.

— Sgt. Chuck Strange is a public information officer for the Lompoc Police Department.