Spaces Open at CHP ‘Age Well Drive Smart’ Course for Seniors

Advice

The California Highway Patrol's ​Buellton office has announced that there are openings available for the next Age Well Drive Smart class, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling for this free, one-time, two-hour class geared towards senior drivers can make reservations by calling the Buellton CHP area office at 805.688.5551.

The class will be held at the California Highway Patrol office, located at 166 Industrial Way, Buellton, CA 93427.

Age Well Drive Smart addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect senior drivers in a way no other program does.

Some of the topics of this class include:

» Collision avoidance techniques

» Collision causing elements

» Driver responsibilities

For reservations, information or questions please contact the Buellton CHP office at 805.688.5551.

—Officer John Ortega represents the California Highway Patrol.