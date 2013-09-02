Spaces Still Available for Fall Term in SBCC’s Continuing Ed Program

Santa Barbara City College’s Continuing Education program will begin fall term classes next Monday, Sept. 9. Spaces are still available in a wide range of state-funded, non-credit classes and programs in Adult High School/GED, English as a Second Language, and short-term vocational educational programs.

Earlier this year, SBCC reorganized and integrated Continuing Education into the college’s Educational Programs Division to better align with state priorities and to better serve students with such higher education goals as learning English, completing the high school degree or equivalency and/or successfully transferring to the college’s credit program.

Continuing Education’s short-term vocational educational programs are designed to help those already in the workforce who need to upgrade their skills or seek different career opportunities. These courses range from basic computer, word processing and internet skills to digital design. Certificate programs include Green Gardner, Medical Assistant Training, Personal Care Attendant, Restorative Nurse Attendant and ServSafe Food Safety Preparation. A series of vocational ESL certificates also are offered this fall.

All courses are state-funded and free of charge.

Click here for a complete list of SBCC Continuing Education fall 2013 courses and registration information.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.