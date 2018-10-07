Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

SpaceX Falcon Rocket’s Thrills as it Returns to Vandenberg AFB

Thousands watch launch and landing of launch to place satellite for Argentina in space

A Space Exploration Technologies rocket creates a colorful show in the skies after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base near twilight. The first stage later returned to land at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 7, 2018 | 8:53 p.m.
Spectators use smartphones to capture the Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing Sunday night at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket thrilled thousands of spectators Sunday night after launching and later landing its first-stage booster at Vandenberg Air Force Base, sparking gasps, cheers and applause.

The Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) rocket blasted off at 7:21 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 East on South Base. 

Clear skies provided a good backdrop for viewing the rocket’s flight and stage separations, as the Falcon and its SAOCOM 1A satellite headed away from the Central Coast.

Eight minutes later, cheers and gasps came from the hundreds of onlookers in Vandenberg Village as the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth as spectators pronounced the sight “gorgeous” and employed other superlatives.

“That was pretty amazing. My legs are shaking. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Emily Kerbach, a Fresno resident who formerly lived in Lompoc. “And also it felt like was going to fall on us. I've never seen anything like it."

Spectators filled the official Hawk’s Nest viewing site and made their own parking along Highway 1, the Santa Lucia Canyon Road turnoff, Timber Lane and other areas, some walking across Highway 1 to enter the chaparral area. 

Other Falcon liftoffs have been followed by landing attempts on a droneship in the ocean, but this marks the first time the firm tried touching down on Landing Zone 4, the former Space Launch Complex-4 West where Titan 2 rockets once blasted off.

“The Falcon has landed,” a crew member pronounced s the booster touched down on South Base. 

A loud sonic boom sounded, eliciting more cheers and applause from spectators.

“That was super dope, huh?” one man asked. 

A Space Exploration Technologies rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base near twilight is seen from Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. Click to view larger
SpaceX said the touch down marked the 30th successful landing after launches from Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

While the landing attempt sparked the excitement, the Falcon rocket’s primary mission involved placing an Earth-observing satellite into orbit for Argentina’s space agency. 

Separation of the SAOCOM 1A satellite occurred approximately 12 minutes after launch. 

Equipped with a synthetic aperture radar, SAOCOM 1A and its sibling SAOCOM 1B, to be launched later, will gather information about soil moisture. 

But SAOCOM 1, working with the COSMO-Skymed craft, also will provide search-and-rescue information during emergencies in the Italian-Argentine Satellite System for Emergency Management.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

