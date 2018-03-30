SpaceX Rocket Carries Fifth Set of Iridium Satellites From Vandenberg Air Force Base

Falcon 9 blasts off at 7:13 a.m., delivering another boost to the rebuilding of a second-generation satellite constellation

A recycled Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday, delivering another boost to the rebuilding of a second-generation Iridium satellite constellation.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket roared away at 7:13 a.m. into clear skies above Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base. The rumbling felt in the Santa Barbara area made some residents suspect an earthquake.

The rocket carried 10 Iridium Next satellites, the fifth batch for the space-based constellation to provide voice and data communications around the globe.

Starting an hour after launch, the satellites were released one by one approximately every 100 seconds, taking about 15 minutes to successfully complete delivery.

"What a sight," Iridium representatives said on Twitter after confirmation of delivery for all 10 spacecraft to push the total in orbit to 50 since January 2017.

The newest satellites have communicated with ground controllers and will undergo testing before being declared operational, Iridium representatives said.

"It's a unique coincidence that we passed the one million subscribers mark right at this launch, and it's particularly exciting because we've surpassed this milestone earlier than we had anticipated," said Matt Desch, chief executive officer at Iridium. "The new satellites and services we're launching and continued strong subscriber growth are cementing our position as an industry leader and critical global communications platform and underscore the significant transformation we've undergone as a company over the last 10 years.

"This truly is a testament to the trust our partners and customers have in our network, which is only going to continue growing as the deployment of the Iridium Next constellation nears completion," he added.

Through the low-Earth orbiting satellites, Iridium aims to deliver broadband Internet service to places across the globe where land-base cellular technology isn’t available.

“Iridium is the satellite way to connect things to each other,” Desch said.

Data modems in vehicles, machines and other devices allow for monitoring farming equipment, fish tracking buoys, pipelines, global fleets and more.

“These new satellites with all this capacity, power and speed are going to be able to turbo charge everything we do and bring so much more,” Desch said.

With 50 Iridium Next satellites now in orbit, plans call for three more Falcon launches to carry the final 25 satellites into space.

Iridium is designed to operate with a constellation of 66 satellites. The company built 81 satellites with plans to keep nine in space as on-orbit spares and six as ground spares.

Friday’s launch involved a recycled first-stage booster, initially flown for the third Iridium Next mission in October and marked the second Iridium flight to reuse rocket stages.

SpaceX did not attempt to land the booster after Friday’s launch, but did try to recover one-half of the payload fairing on its ship named Mr. Steven.

Since it’s start, SpaceX has touted reusability of rocket components as a way to reduce costs of putting satellites into orbit.

