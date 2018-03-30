Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SpaceX Rocket Carries Fifth Set of Iridium Satellites From Vandenberg Air Force Base

Falcon 9 blasts off at 7:13 a.m., delivering another boost to the rebuilding of a second-generation satellite constellation

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into space. Click to view larger
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Friday, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into space. (SpaceX photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:05 a.m. | March 30, 2018 | 7:25 a.m.

A recycled Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base  Friday, delivering another boost to the rebuilding of a second-generation Iridium satellite constellation.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket roared away  at 7:13 a.m. into clear skies above Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base. The rumbling felt in the Santa Barbara area made some residents suspect an earthquake.

The rocket carried 10 Iridium Next satellites, the fifth batch for the space-based constellation to provide voice and data communications around the globe.

Starting an hour after launch, the satellites were released one by one approximately every 100 seconds, taking about 15 minutes to successfully complete delivery.

"What a sight," Iridium representatives said on Twitter after confirmation of delivery for all 10 spacecraft to push the total in orbit to 50 since January 2017.

The newest satellites have communicated with ground controllers and will undergo testing before being declared operational, Iridium representatives said.

"It's a unique coincidence that we passed the one million subscribers mark right at this launch, and it's particularly exciting because we've surpassed this milestone earlier than we had anticipated," said Matt Desch, chief executive officer at Iridium. "The new satellites and services we're launching and continued strong subscriber growth are cementing our position as an industry leader and critical global communications platform and underscore the significant transformation we've undergone as a company over the last 10 years.

"This truly is a testament to the trust our partners and customers have in our network, which is only going to continue growing as the deployment of the Iridium Next constellation nears completion," he added.

Through the low-Earth orbiting satellites, Iridium aims to deliver broadband Internet service to places across the globe where land-base cellular technology isn’t available.

“Iridium is the satellite way to connect things to each other,” Desch said. 

Data modems in vehicles, machines and other devices allow for monitoring farming equipment, fish tracking buoys, pipelines, global fleets and more.

“These new satellites with all this capacity, power and speed are going to be able to turbo charge everything we do and bring so much more,” Desch said. 

With 50 Iridium Next satellites now in orbit, plans call for three more Falcon launches to carry the final 25 satellites into space.

Iridium is designed to operate with a constellation of 66 satellites. The company built 81 satellites with plans to keep nine in space as on-orbit spares and six as ground spares.

Friday’s launch involved a recycled first-stage booster, initially flown for the third Iridium Next mission in October and marked the second Iridium flight to reuse rocket stages. 

SpaceX did not attempt to land the booster after Friday’s launch, but did try to recover one-half of the payload fairing on its ship named Mr. Steven.  

Since it’s start, SpaceX has touted reusability of rocket components as a way to reduce costs of putting satellites into orbit.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 