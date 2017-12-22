Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SpaceX Rocket Delivers Dramatic Show Upon Departure at Vandenberg AFB

Falcon 9 was carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites in to orbit to support voice and data communications

The twilight effect from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium voice and data relay satellites into orbit put on quite a light show. This view is from Highway 101 and Padaro Lane in Carpinteria.

(Mike Eliason photo)

< 2545 > of 12
A Falcon rocket blasts off Friday evening from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit.

(SpaceX photo)

< 2546 > of 12
The contrail of a Falcon 9 rocket is silhoutted by a crescent moon Friday evening after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 2547 > of 12
The Falcon 9 rocket launch, in a view from Tunnel Road above Santa Barbara.

(Kirsten Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

< 2548 > of 12
The Falcon 9 rocket soars over Goleta on Friday evening.

(Cathy Macaulay photo)

< 2549 > of 12
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies over the Santa Barbara Channel at 5:32 p.m. Friday. Note both the first and second stages.

(Ronald Williams photo)

< 2550 > of 12

(Ronald Williams photo)

< 2551 > of 12

(Ronald Williams photo)

< 2552 > of 12
The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket breaks off shortly after launch Friday evening.

(Riley Barrad photo)

< 2553 > of 12

(Riley Barrad photo)

< 2554 > of 12
Tha Falcon 9 over the waxing crescent moon, from Montecito.

(Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo via Instagram)

< 2555 > of 12
The view from Santa Ynez.

(Dave Bemis photo)

< 2556 > of 12
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 7:57 p.m. | December 22, 2017 | 5:03 p.m.

A year of launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base that began with a Falcon 9 rocket and the first set of 10 Iridium Next satellites in January wrapped up with the pair’s fourth mission in a dramatic departure Friday evening.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket blasted off at 5:27 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base, marking the second flight for the booster’s first stage.

Blastoff at dusk served as a perfect backdrop for watching key milestones for several minutes while the rocket climbed into clear skies above the Central Coast and as the spent first stage fell back toward the ocean.

"What a way to end the year with the fifth Falcon 9 launch carrying the fourth set of Iridium satellites. This mission proves that Team V provides assured access to space and we do it safely and securely," said Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. "It goes without saying that we can't accomplish this without great mission partners like SpaceX."

Spectators in Southern California and even Arizona apparently saw the show, taking to Twitter to post pictures while using the hasthtag #UFO and others. 

"The UFO y'all think you saw was the Space X Falcon 9 launch. Thanks @elonmusk for trolling us all," one man said.

One woman said on Twitter she was shaking after seeing the spectable.

Later, SpaceX founder Musk noted on Twitter, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea," to accompany a video of the show in the sky.

A Falcon rocket blasts off Friday evening from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit. Click to view larger
A Falcon rocket blasts off Friday evening from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit. (SpaceX photo)

Satellite deployment started approximately one hour after blastoff and finished less than 75 minutes after launch with all 10 Iridium Next craft arriving in their desired place in space, SpaceX officials said.

"For those of you live who in Southern California, maybe as far as Arizona, Twitter has just exploded with a lot of pictures from people who saw what they call the twilight effect," SpaceX announcer John Insprucker said on the webcast of the launch. "The contrail of the first and second stages forming beautiful images in the sky, lit by the moon as well as the exhaust of the Falcon engines."

Launches just before sunrise and just after sunset with clear skies at Vandenberg provide breathtaking shows typically best viewed from areas farther away from the base due to the angle of the sun.

For this mission, SpaceX did not attempt to land the first-stage after the lower portion of the rocket completed its job, choosing not to reuse the booster for a third mission.

The mission marked the first time a recycled rocket flew for the same customer. The first-stage motor previously carried the second batch of Iridium Next spacecraft in June.

With Friday’s mission, Iridium Next now has 40 satellites, each the size of a Mini Cooper car, in orbit amid efforts to create a second-generation constellation.

“Today’s launch is an incredible milestone – we have officially reached the halfway point,” said Matt Desch, Iridium's chief executive officer. “It was an amazing sight to see the Iridium-2 booster back in flight today, carrying Iridium-4 into space. We are excited to be taking part in SpaceX’s rocket reusability initiative and make history as the first company to reuse the same booster.”

The space-based system allows voice and data communications anywhere in the world. 

The flight manifest calls for 75 satellites to ride to space aboard Falcon rockets launched from Vandenberg by mid-2018. 

The first launch of 2018 from the base likely will be a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket planned for Jan. 10 from Space Launch Complex-6.

The mission with a top-secret National Reconnaissance Office payload was delayed from December.

Another Falcon 9 rocket is planned in late January for a non-Iridium mission.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The contrail of a Falcon 9 rocket is silhoutted by a crescent moon Friday evening after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
The contrail of a Falcon 9 rocket is silhoutted by a crescent moon Friday evening after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Fritz Olenberger photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 