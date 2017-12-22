SpaceX Rocket Delivers Dramatic Show Upon Departure at Vandenberg AFB

Falcon 9 was carrying 10 Iridium Next satellites in to orbit to support voice and data communications

A year of launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base that began with a Falcon 9 rocket and the first set of 10 Iridium Next satellites in January wrapped up with the pair’s fourth mission in a dramatic departure Friday evening.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket blasted off at 5:27 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base, marking the second flight for the booster’s first stage.

Blastoff at dusk served as a perfect backdrop for watching key milestones for several minutes while the rocket climbed into clear skies above the Central Coast and as the spent first stage fell back toward the ocean.

"What a way to end the year with the fifth Falcon 9 launch carrying the fourth set of Iridium satellites. This mission proves that Team V provides assured access to space and we do it safely and securely," said Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. "It goes without saying that we can't accomplish this without great mission partners like SpaceX."

Spectators in Southern California and even Arizona apparently saw the show, taking to Twitter to post pictures while using the hasthtag #UFO and others.

"The UFO y'all think you saw was the Space X Falcon 9 launch. Thanks @elonmusk for trolling us all," one man said.

One woman said on Twitter she was shaking after seeing the spectable.

Later, SpaceX founder Musk noted on Twitter, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea," to accompany a video of the show in the sky.

Satellite deployment started approximately one hour after blastoff and finished less than 75 minutes after launch with all 10 Iridium Next craft arriving in their desired place in space, SpaceX officials said.

"For those of you live who in Southern California, maybe as far as Arizona, Twitter has just exploded with a lot of pictures from people who saw what they call the twilight effect," SpaceX announcer John Insprucker said on the webcast of the launch. "The contrail of the first and second stages forming beautiful images in the sky, lit by the moon as well as the exhaust of the Falcon engines."

Launches just before sunrise and just after sunset with clear skies at Vandenberg provide breathtaking shows typically best viewed from areas farther away from the base due to the angle of the sun.

For this mission, SpaceX did not attempt to land the first-stage after the lower portion of the rocket completed its job, choosing not to reuse the booster for a third mission.

The mission marked the first time a recycled rocket flew for the same customer. The first-stage motor previously carried the second batch of Iridium Next spacecraft in June.

With Friday’s mission, Iridium Next now has 40 satellites, each the size of a Mini Cooper car, in orbit amid efforts to create a second-generation constellation.

“Today’s launch is an incredible milestone – we have officially reached the halfway point,” said Matt Desch, Iridium's chief executive officer. “It was an amazing sight to see the Iridium-2 booster back in flight today, carrying Iridium-4 into space. We are excited to be taking part in SpaceX’s rocket reusability initiative and make history as the first company to reuse the same booster.”

The space-based system allows voice and data communications anywhere in the world.

The flight manifest calls for 75 satellites to ride to space aboard Falcon rockets launched from Vandenberg by mid-2018.

The first launch of 2018 from the base likely will be a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket planned for Jan. 10 from Space Launch Complex-6.

The mission with a top-secret National Reconnaissance Office payload was delayed from December.

Another Falcon 9 rocket is planned in late January for a non-Iridium mission.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.