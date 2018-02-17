SpaceX Rocket Launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Delayed Again

Another delay means a Falcon 9 rocket and it cargo won’t blast off before Wednesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base, officials announced Saturday.

Liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies booster is now planned for 6:17 a.m. Wednesday from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The mission once had been planned for Saturday, and then was delayed until Sunday before slipping again.

The newest delay allows more time for workers to perform final checkouts of the upgrade payload fairing, or nosecone.

“The Falcon 9 and payload remain healthy,” officials said in a written statement.

Awaiting its ride to space are a Spanish radar-imaging satellite dubbed PAZ for government and commercial users. In addition to the radar-imaging instrument, the craft also carries ship tracking and weather sensors.

Other satellites, reportedly a pair for a planned space Internet system by SpaceX, also will hitch a ride aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

This will be SpaceX’s first West Coast launch for 2018, and comes days after its Falcon Heavy rocket debuted during a blastoff from Florida on Feb. 6.

