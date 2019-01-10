Pixel Tracker

SpaceX Rocket Launch for Iridium Next Satellites Hopes for Friday at Vandenberg AFB

Launch time scheduled for 7:31 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base

Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg AFB Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket with a set of Iridum Next satellites sits at Space Launch Complex-4 at south Vandenberg Air Force in mid-2018. The launch carrying the last 10 satellites of the program is planned for Friday morning. (SpaceX file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | January 10, 2019 | 10:42 a.m.

The year’s first Falcon 9 rocket launch with its payload of 10 Iridium Next satellites will aim for liftoff Friday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch of the Space Exploration Technologies rocket is planned for 7:31 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base. 

SpaceX representatives said the launch weather forecast revealed a 40-percent likelihood conditions will interfere with liftoff plans, but did not spell out the concerns. 

The mission will launch the final 10 Iridium Next satellites to space from Vandenberg, culminating a campaign that began with the first set of spacecraft heading to space Jan. 14, 2017.

The satellites will complete the second-generation constellation to provide voice and data communication anywhere on the globe. 

This mission originally was planned for Monday and then Tuesday of this week, but the departure has been stalled by unspecified technical troubles. 

Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg AFB Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket is rolled out to Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base at Vandenberg Air Force Base.  (SpaceX file photo)

The Falcon 9 launch pad can be seen from several vantage points around the Lompoc Valley, including at the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads plus the peak of Harris Grade Road.

The Air Force also announced the Hawk’s Nest viewing site off Highway 1 will open at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Those with regular base access can go to the viewing site at 35th Street and New Beach Road.

SpaceX also will webcast the launch at its website, available by clicking here.

For its grand finale, Iridium has once again compiled a Spotify soundtrack featuring songs suggested by fans. This marks the second playlist with Iridium’s seventh launch including songs “in theme” to match countdown milestones or to serve as a tribute.

The playlist for Iridium-8 can be found by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

