Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SpaceX Rocket Loudly Departs Vandenberg AFB for Third Iridium Next Mission

Falcon 9’s first stage successfully returned to Earth once its job was done, landing on a droneship

A Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Monday, carrying 10 more Iridium Next satellites into orbit. Click to view larger
A Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Monday, carrying 10 more Iridium Next satellites into orbit. (SpaceX photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:17 a.m. | October 9, 2017 | 5:14 a.m.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 more Iridium Next satellites provided a loud wakeup call early Monday morning as it departed Vandenberg Air Force Base just before dawn.

The Space Exploration Technologies rocket, standing taller than a 20-story building, blasted off at 5:37 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

Another 10 Iridium Next satellites rode on the rocket amid efforts to build a second-generation constellation for a global communications system. Monday's mission boosts the number of Iridium Next craft in space to 30.

In addition to delivering the satellites, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, once its job was done, successfully landing on a droneship, dubbed Just Read the Instructions, in the Pacific Ocean to the applause of SpaceX crews in a control room.

An hour after liftoff, each Iridium Next satellite was deposited in space every 100 seconds, with full deployment taking approximately 15 minutes. 

"T plus one hour, twelve minutes, seventeen seconds since a great liftoff,  the tenth and final Iridium Next satellite was deployed right on time so we're ten for ten," said John Inprucker, announcer on the SpaceX webcast. "Again a clean sweep of Iridium Next satellite deployment in the desired final orbit. It's been a great morning.

In all, SpaceX has been hired to conduct eight missions to deliver 75 Iridium Next satellites, with the launches planned every two months.

On-board cameras captured the separation of an Iridium Next satellite, at left, following a Falcon 9 rocket launch Monday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
On-board cameras captured the separation of an Iridium Next satellite, at left, following a Falcon 9 rocket launch Monday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base.  (SpaceX photo)

A total of 81 satellites are scheduled to roll off the Arizona assembly line, with 66 serving as the operational satellites to replace the existing Iridium network, officials said. The remainder will serve as spares, some positioned in space and others waiting on the ground to be called into service.

After going through an initial checkout period, each new satellite will be moved into service to replace an aging original spacecraft. Iridium officials have likened the “slot swap” to trying to change a tire on a car moving at 17,000 mph.

The majority of the first-generation Iridium satellites also launched from Vandenberg. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 