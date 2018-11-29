Pixel Tracker

Thursday, November 29 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

SpaceX Rocket with Dozens of Spacecraft Eyes Sunday Launch at Vandenberg AFB

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 29, 2018 | 6:46 p.m.

A Falcon 9 rocket and its collection of satellites will try to get off the ground Sunday morning at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff of the Space Exploration Technologies rocket is scheduled to occur between 10:32 a.m. and 11:01 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The booster will carry Spaceflight Industries payload dubbed SSO-A: SmallSat Express.

The launch has been delayed twice to give the team more time for pre-flight cbores and then to wait out rainy, windy weather.

Vandenberg officials have said the public can view the launch from the Hawk’s Nest on Azalea Lane off Highway 1, a 1/2-mile south of Vandenberg’s main gate. 

The Hawk’s Nest will open at 9 a.m. and close at 10:15 a.m.

Alcohol, smoking, barbecues and weapons are not allowed at the site.

Additionally, the use of small unmanned aerial systems, or drones, is prohibited within 5 miles of any active runway, such as Vandenberg’s.

The launch site south of Ocean Avenue also is visible from several locations around the Lompoc Valley, including along West Highway 246, the peak of Harris Grade Road and near the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads in Vandenberg Village.

The Falcon rocket launch will be the first of two blastoffs set for next week.

On Dec. 7, United Launch Alliance’s Delta 4 Heavy will carry a classified satellite to orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office for a mission called NROL-71

While the actual launch window for the mission remains classified, liftoff of the behemoth booster is expected at 8:19 p.m.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 