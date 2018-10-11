Spanish Ambassador Discusses His Country’s Economy at Antioch MBA Event

During a recent event hosted by Antioch University, Ambassador Javier Vallaure, consul general of Spain, set the stage for business opportunities, offering a comprehensive look into Spain’s economic development.

Forecasts and figures were interspersed with cultural insight into life in Spain, acceptable business etiquette, and the current political climate.

A part of Antioch’s ongoing MBA program’s monthly workshop series, Vallaure spoke to MBA candidates, faculty and community members about Spain’s economy, as well as offered tips for U.S. citizens when doing business in Spain.

Vallaure discussed the vibrant growth the Spanish economy has been experiencing. He emphasized the strong bilateral commercial relationship between Spain and the U.S. that has been reinforced over the last decade.

As each other’s top trading partners, the U.S. has been the first destination of Spanish exports outside the European Union countries.

Another key talking point was the major role foreign investors play in Spain’s economy. Vallaure said the U.S. ranks among several favored countries. He said doing business with America is held in high regard by the Spanish people.

As a leader in high-tech sectors, such as energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, transport, biotechnology, environmental protection, and information and communication technology, Spain offers immense “business opportunities for U.S. companies, looking for great potential for growth,” Vallaure said.

There was also talk of the current global climate, particularly the impact of political events such as Brexit.

The conversation touched upon how such happenings have and will affect Spain’s economy, but also how it affects the European Union as a whole, and many other global trading partners.

Reflecting on the event, MBA candidate Alyson Warner said, “There was an intimacy to the talk. It wasn’t just a standard diplomatic presentation such as ‘this is what’s going on, this is the GDP, here are some numbers.’

“There was an actual conversation and a really full picture of what life is like in Spain and what the relationship between the two countries actually looks like.”

Antioch MBA chair Anna Kwong said her perception of diplomats was transformed by the candid way Vallaure spoke to the audience as a mentor.

He reaffirmed to Kwong that “people are people, we are just human beings, and we can connect on that level. Building strong relationships are key ingredients of all businesses and alliances,” no matter where we come from.

— Anna Kwong for Antioch University.