Spanish Garden Inn Awarded Gold-Level Status in TripAdvisor GreenLeader Program

By Christine Piper for Spanish Garden Inn | May 22, 2014 | 5:10 p.m.

Spanish Garden Inn proudly announces it has been accepted as a Gold-level GreenLeader into the TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program, which helps travelers plan greener trips by identifying environmentally-friendly accommodations across the United States.

TripAdvisor GreenLeaders have met a set of environmental standards developed for TripAdvisor by a leading environmental consulting firm, with input from expert partners. The more green practices a hotel has in place, the higher its GreenLeader level, which is shown on the property’s listing on the TripAdvisor site.

“We are proud of our new Gold-level status and being acknowledged by the GreenLeaders program. Listening to what our guests want tells us this is important to their travel experience,” said Brian Cogswell, general manager of the Spanish Garden Inn. “We appreciate that TripAdvisor has put an emphasis on sustainable and green business practices in the hospitality field. They inspired us to do more and we’re excited to have moved up from silver to gold status this year.”

Travelers can now search for accommodations that have a GreenLeaders status on the TripAdvisor site, and view a detailed list of environmentally-friendly practices that they can expect at each location.

“TripAdvisor GreenLeaders are leading the hospitality industry in making efforts to improve their environmental footprint,” said Jenny Rushmore, director of responsible travel at TripAdvisor. “We greatly applaud these accommodations and are pleased to share their eco-friendly practices with our online audience of more than 260 million travelers who visit the site each month.”

The TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program was developed in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program, the U.S. Green Building Council and the United Nations Environment Programme.

The 23-room secluded Spanish Garden Inn offers guests an elegant and intimate retreat in the heart of Santa Barbara’s historic Presidio District. Rooms include a complimentary deluxe continental breakfast, covered parking and WiFi, fireplaces, private balconies and patios, luxury linens, spa services, AC, HDTV and pool — just steps from fine dining, shops, museums, galleries and theaters.

— Christine Piper is the marketing director for Spanish Garden Inn.

